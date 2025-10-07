Kantara: Chapter 1, starring Rishab Shetty, Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah, is enjoying solid support from the Hindi market. Since Kantara was a big success back in 2022, there was a genuine hype for the prequel. After a healthy 4-day extended weekend, everyone was excited to see the performance of the Hindi version on the first Monday, and guess what? The film has passed the test with flying colors. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 5!

Despite a clash with Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, the period mythological action drama opened well on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra. Over the weekend, it maintained its stronghold, with impressive jumps on Saturday and Sunday. In the first four days, it amassed 75 crores. On the first Monday, day 5, the film maintained a good hold, proving that the content is being appreciated by the audience.

How much did Kantara: Chapter 1 (Hindi) earn at the Indian box office in 5 days?

As per the official collection update, Kantara: Chapter 1 (Hindi) earned 8.7 crores on day 5, showing a drop of just 35.55% from day 2 (13.5 crores), which was also a regular working day. Overall, the film has earned a strong 83.7 crore net at the Indian box office. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 98.76 crores.

Day-wise collection breakdown of the Hindi version:

Day 1 – 18.5 crores

Day 2 – 13.5 crores

Day 3 – 20 crores

Day 4 – 23 crores

Day 5 – 8.7 crores

Total – 83.7 crores

Surpasses Kantara’s lifetime collection

With 83.7 crores in the kitty, Kantara: Chapter 1 (Hindi) has surpassed the lifetime collection of Kantara (Hindi), which did a business of 81.1 crore net in 2022. By achieving this feat, the biggie has also emerged as the 2nd highest-grossing Kannada film in Hindi. KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) is at the top with 434.62 crore net.

Considering the pace and the absence of big Hindi releases until Diwali, the Rishab Shetty starrer is expected to hit the 200 crore net milestone in the Hindi version.

