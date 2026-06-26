Main Vaapas Aaunga Worldwide Box Office Day 14 Update! (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari starrer Main Vaapas Aaunga refuses to slow down at the box office. The period romantic action drama picked up the desired momentum in the second week, and there’s been no looking back. It has now emerged as Imtiaz Ali’s fifth highest-grossing film worldwide. Scroll below for the day 14 update!

Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Day 14

According to Sacnilk, Main Vaapas Aaunga earned 2.35 crore on day 14. It witnessed a 9.61% drop compared to 2.6 crore collected on the second Thursday. The momentum is excellent, despite competition from Cocktail 2. But another big roadblock has arrived today, in the form of Welcome To The Jungle.

In its second week, Diljit Dosanjh starrer collected 22.55 crore net. It witnessed a 46% jump compared to the opening week of 12.25 crore. This is indeed unusual for any film, but I’m glad to see the period romantic drama finally find its audience. The cumulative total at the Indian box office reaches 34.8 crore.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 12.25 crore

Day 8: 1.9 crore

Day 9: 4.35 crore

Day 10: 5.75 crore

Day 11: 2.5 crore

Day 12: 3.1 crore

Day 13: 2.6 crore

Day 14: 2.35 crore

Total: 34.8 crore

Becomes Imtiaz Ali’s 5th worldwide grosser!

In two weeks, Main Vaapas Aaunga collected 54.61 crore gross at the worldwide box office, including 13.55 crore gross from the overseas run. It has surpassed Highway (52.44 crore) and Love Aaj Kal (52.63 crore) to become Imtiaz Ali’s 5th highest-grossing film.

Check out Imtiaz Ali’s top 5 highest-grossing films worldwide:

Love Aaj Kal: 116.22 crore Jab Harry Met Sejal: 111.04 crore Tamasha: 136.60 crore Rockstar: 108.71 crore Main Vaapas Aaunga: 54.61 crore

Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Day 14 Summary

Budget: 70 crore

India net: 34.8 crore

Budget recovery: 50%

India gross: 41.06 crore

Overseas gross: 13.55 crore

Worldwide gross: 54.61 crore

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