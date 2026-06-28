Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Day 2 Collection! ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Akshay Kumar led Welcome To The Jungle continues its upward trend at the Indian box office. The action-adventure comedy has gained the audience’s approval and has emerged as the leading choice in Bollywood. Scroll below for the update on day 2.

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 2

According to the official update, Welcome To The Jungle collected 21.02 crore net in India on day 2. It witnessed a 38% jump compared to 15.33 crore garnered on the opening day. There’s competition from Main Vaapas Aaunga and Cocktail 2, but it is dominating the ticket windows.

The cumulative total in India reaches 40.42 crore net after two days. Today, Disha Patani and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer will enter the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026, by moving way past Main Vaapas Aaunga (41.80 crore). Including taxes, the gross total stands at 47.69 crore.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Day 1: 19.40 crore (including previews)

Day 2: 21.02 crore

Total: 40.42 crore

Set to record 3rd highest opening weekend of 2026 in Bollywood?

In only two days, Ahmed Khan’s directorial has surpassed the opening weekend collection of Shahid Kapoor’s O’Romeo (34.51 crore). Today, it will beat Cocktail 2 and gain the 4th spot. If the spot bookings are favorable, it could also surpass Akshay Kumar’s last release of 2026, Bhooth Bangla. Fingers crossed!

Check out the top 5 opening weekend collections of 2026 in Bollywood (net earnings):

Dhurandhar 2: 466 crore (4-day) Border 2: 129.89 crore Bhooth Bangla: 65.65 crore Cocktail 2: 50.10 crore Welcome To The Jungle: 40.42 crore (2 days)

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Day 2 Summary

India net: 40.42 crore

India gross: 47.69 crore

Check out the complete day-wise collection in India and worldwide here.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Day 3 Advance Booking & Prediction: 38% Surge In Pre-Sales & 203 More Shows, Eyes A Rocking Sunday

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News