Welcome To The Jungle, starring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, and others, is enjoying a smooth ride at the Indian box office. Being front-loaded, the film opened with good numbers, and afterward, all it needed was a response from family audiences. Thankfully, the film has been receiving favorable reactions from family audiences, resulting in an upward trend in footfall. This trend will be seen on Sunday as well, given the strong advance-booking numbers. Keep reading for a detailed day 3 pre-sales and prediction report!
203 more shows added for Sunday
Before we jump to the advance booking, let’s discuss the show count. Backed by the brand value of a popular comedy franchise, the Welcome threequel debuted with good showcasing across India, and, thanks to strong family footfalls, exhibitors happily increased shows. Yesterday, on the first Saturday, the film’s show count was 11,317. For the first Sunday, more 203 shows have been added, pushing the show count to 11,520.
38% jump in Welcome To The Jungle’s day 3 advance booking
If the advance booking is anything to go by, Welcome To The Jungle will be blessed by solid footfalls today, on the first Sunday. It has been learned that the film grossed a solid 9.44 crore (excluding blocked seats) at the Indian box office through day 3 pre-sales. It equals 8 crore in net collections. Compared with day 2’s 6.84 crore gross, the film showed a huge 38.01% jump.
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Day 3 prediction: Bollywood’s 4th biggest opening weekend of 2026 is locked!
Given strong pre-sales and expected massive walk-in turnout, Welcome To The Jungle targets 23-25 crore net at the Indian box office on day 3. With this, the film is likely to pull off the fourth-biggest opening weekend for Bollywood in 2026 with an expected score of 63-64 crore net. There’s a chance the film might just topple Bhooth Bangla to claim the third spot, but we’re being conservative in our prediction, assuming a dip in night occupancy today.
Take a look at Bollywood’s top 5 opening weekends of 2026 in India (net):
- Dhurandhar 2 – 466 crore (4-day)
- Border 2 – 129.89 crore
- Bhooth Bangla – 65.65 crore
- Welcome To The Jungle – 63-64 crore (expected)
- Cocktail 2 – 50.1 crore
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