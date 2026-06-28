Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Day 3 Advance Booking & Prediction ( Photo Credit – YouTube )

Welcome To The Jungle, starring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, and others, is enjoying a smooth ride at the Indian box office. Being front-loaded, the film opened with good numbers, and afterward, all it needed was a response from family audiences. Thankfully, the film has been receiving favorable reactions from family audiences, resulting in an upward trend in footfall. This trend will be seen on Sunday as well, given the strong advance-booking numbers. Keep reading for a detailed day 3 pre-sales and prediction report!

203 more shows added for Sunday

38% jump in Welcome To The Jungle’s day 3 advance booking

Day 3 prediction: Bollywood’s 4th biggest opening weekend of 2026 is locked!

Given strong pre-sales and expected massive walk-in turnout, Welcome To The Jungle targets 23-25 crore net at the Indian box office on day 3. With this, the film is likely to pull off the fourth-biggest opening weekend for Bollywood in 2026 with an expected score of 63-64 crore net. There’s a chance the film might just topple Bhooth Bangla to claim the third spot, but we’re being conservative in our prediction, assuming a dip in night occupancy today.

Take a look at Bollywood’s top 5 opening weekends of 2026 in India (net):

Dhurandhar 2 – 466 crore (4-day) Border 2 – 129.89 crore Bhooth Bangla – 65.65 crore Welcome To The Jungle – 63-64 crore (expected) Cocktail 2 – 50.1 crore

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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