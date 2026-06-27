Peddi Hindi Box Office Final Collection (Photo Credit –Instagram)

Ram Charan’s Peddi was a significant theatrical event in Telugu, but the Hindi-dubbed version told a completely different story at the Indian box office. The Hindi version has now concluded its theatrical run, and the final numbers confirm what had been apparent for a while: it has struggled to find a meaningful audience beyond the Telugu-speaking belt, finishing as Ram Charan’s lowest-grossing Hindi release in the post-COVID era. Keep reading for a detailed closing collection report!

How much did Peddi’s Hindi version earn at the Indian box office?

The Hindi-dubbed version of Peddi wrapped up its theatrical run with 22.46 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 26.5 crore gross. For a film of Peddi’s scale and the star power Ram Charan commands, this is a deeply underwhelming number in the Hindi belt. It reflects the limited penetration the film achieved outside its primary Telugu-speaking market despite a decent-to-good release across Hindi territories.

Ram Charan’s lowest-grossing Hindi film in the post-COVID era

Peddi’s Hindi version has now become Ram Charan’s lowest-grossing Hindi film in the post-COVID era. RRR, which was released in 2022 and became a global phenomenon, grossed a massive 277 crore net in Hindi alone, making it one of the biggest Hindi collections ever for a South Indian film. Game Changer followed in 2025 but struggled commercially, still managing 37.47 crore net in Hindi. Peddi, at 22.46 crore net, has gone below even that number, making it his lowest-grossing Hindi outing of the post-COVID era.

Take a look at Ram Charan’s Hindi film collections in the post-COVID era (net):

RRR – 277 crore Game Changer – 37.47 crore Peddi – 22.46 crore

The sharp decline from RRR to Game Changer to Peddi in the Hindi belt is a trend that will need course correction before Ram Charan’s next outing in the Hindi market. While Peddi performed respectably in its primary Telugu market, the Hindi version’s underwhelming performance suggests that the cross-market appeal he enjoyed with RRR has yet to translate into a consistent audience base in the Hindi market.

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