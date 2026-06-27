Box Office: Pawan Kalyan’s OG 2 Could Give Director Sujeeth His 3rd 80 Crore+ Net Opener In India (Photo Credit: Instagram)

It is official. They Call Him OG 2 has been announced, and if the response from Telugu movie buffs and fans in the immediate hours after the announcement is any indication, this is going to be one of the most anticipated Telugu films from the moment it is officially announced. The makers have decided to expand the OG universe, and director Sujeeth now has a chance of registering his third consecutive 80 crore+ opening day at the Indian box office.

They Call Him OG 2 is already enjoying strong buzz

The first installment, They Call Him OG, had tremendous pre-release buzz, one of the highest for a Telugu film in recent times. The hype machine was running at full throttle ahead of its release, and while the film’s theatrical run was underwhelming compared to the scale of the film, the initial excitement was immense. For a sequel, where the audience already knows the world, the characters, and the tone, that buzz tends to multiply rather than simply repeat itself. The announcement of the sequel has already triggered a strong positive response, and the excitement is only going to build further.

Sujeeth is likely to deliver his third 80 crore+ net opener

What makes the They Call Him OG 2 box-office conversation exciting is the opportunity for director Sujeeth to score another thunderous start. Saaho, his last film before the OG universe, opened to a massive 89 crore net at the Indian box office. They Call Him OG followed that with an 84.75 crore net opening day. Now, Sujeeth targets his third 80 crore+ opener with They Call Him OG 2, given the sequel factor.

As mentioned above, Sujeeth has delivered two consecutive 80 crore+ net openers in India, a rare feat achieved by very few filmmakers in Telugu cinema. The sequel factor of OG 2, coupled with the audience goodwill generated by the first film and Sujeeth’s proven track record of delivering massive openings, hints at another blockbuster opening day at the Indian box office. In fact, it might deliver his career-best opening.

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