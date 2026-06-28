Diljit Dosanjh and Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga is turning out to be a big surprise at the box office. It is finally receiving its due credit, with footfalls improving each passing day. Vedang Raina and Sharvari starrer has now emerged as the 10th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026. Scroll below for the day 16 update!
Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 16
According to estimates, Main Vaapas Aaunga collected 4.25 crore on day 16. It witnessed an impressive 54% jump compared to 2.75 crore collected on the second Friday. Mind you, there’s all new competition from Welcome To The Jungle, but the period romantic drama remains unaffected.
The cumulative total in India reaches 41.80 crore net after 16 days. Main Vaapas Aaunga has recovered 59.71% of its 70 crore budget already. With such a strong pace, it will soon enter the safe zone and gain the success tag for Imtiaz Ali and the team.
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Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):
- Week 1: 12.25 crore
- Week 2: 22.55 crore
- Day 15: 2.75 crore
- Day 16: 4.25 crore
Total: 41.80 crore
Beats Krishnavataram Part 1
The much-awaited moment is here. Main Vaapas Aaunga has surpassed the domestic lifetime of Krishnavataram Part 1 (39.18 crore) to become the 10th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026. Its next target is The Kerala Story 2 (52.25 crore).
Here are the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026 at the Indian box office (net collection):
- Dhurandhar 2: 1186.32 crore
- Border 2: 362.76 crore
- Bhooth Bangla: 199.23 crore
- O’Romeo: 83.35 crore
- Cocktail 2: 74.31 crore
- Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: 72.90 crore
- Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: 59.29 crore
- Mardaani 3: 52.99 crore
- The Kerala Story 2: 52.25 crore
- Main Vaapas Auanga: 41.80 crore
Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Day 16 Summary
- Budget: 70 crore
- India net: 41.80 crore
- Budget recovery: 59.71%
- India gross: 49.32 crore
- Overseas gross: 14.90 crore
- Worldwide gross: 64.22 crore
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