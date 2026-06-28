Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Day 3 Morning Occupancy Update! (Photo Credit: Balaji Motion Pictures/Instagram)

Welcome To The Jungle is growing from strength to strength with every passing day. The action-adventure comedy is heading for its best single day at the box office. At least, the morning occupancy trends for Sunday suggest so! Scroll below for the day 3 update!

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Day 3

According to Sacnilk, Welcome To The Jungle registered a morning occupancy of 18.23% on day 3. It witnessed a 51% jump from the 12.08% admissions during the morning shows on Saturday. The trends have only gotten better during the second half, and the streak is expected to continue during the afternoon and evening shows today.

Check out the day-wise morning occupancy at the Indian box office:

Day 1: 11%

Day 2: 12.08%

Day 3: 18.23%

Stays behind Bhooth Bangla on day 3

During the morning shows on day 3, Bhooth Bangla registered an occupancy of 20.85%. In the previous two days, Welcome To The Jungle gave a tough fight to Akshay Kumar’s horror-comedy, with improved trends during the evening and night shows. Hopefully, it will make up for today, too!

25 crore Sunday loading?

Ahmed Khan’s directorial is the leading choice in Bollywood, moving way past Main Vaapas Aaunga and Cocktail 2. It has sold a whopping 30.41K shows in the last hour on BookMyShow, and the peak hour reached 35.99K tickets/hour.

Going by the current trends, it looks like Welcome To The Jungle may be heading to score its highest-single day, adding 25 crore+ to its kitty on day 3 in India. Exciting times ahead!

More about the action-adventure comedy

Welcome To The Jungle was released in theatres on June 26, 2026. The ensemble cast also features Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, and Jackie Shroff. It is the third installment in the Welcome franchise.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Day 2: Earns 20 Crore+, Akshay Kumar’s Film Is Set To Enter Top 10 Bollywood Grossers Of 2026

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