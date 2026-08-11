Box Office: Toxic Star Yash To End Baahubali Prabhas's Reigning Record Of 1239 Days

Box Office: It Is Yash VS Prabhas For The Ultimate Throne Of Maximum Highest Openers! (Photo Credit: Instagram/Youtube)

For over a decade, Indian cinema’s box office hierarchy has seen one undisputed monarch when it comes to monumental opening days. It is none other than Prabhas! Ever since Baahubali 2: The Conclusion rewrote history in April 2017, the Rebel Star has maintained a monopoly over the list of the all-time highest Indian opening day charts across all languages. But it seems like Yash is all set to take over, with a little help from here and there of course!

A Game Of Thrones!

A fierce box office Game of Thrones is brewing with the upcoming big pan-India releases! Rocking Star Yash is eyeing to lock spots in the biggest Indian openers’ list with his upcoming biggies – Toxic and Ramayana! And if they enter the charts, then there will be a major shuffle by November!

The Toxic & Jailer 2 Era

Pawan Kalyan’s They Call Him OG will be knocked out of the Top 10 once Yash’s Toxic strikes Indian screens. This will be followed by another ouster – Saaho, which will be displaced by Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 in all probability! By the end of this period, Prabhas will still hold a dominant 4 spots on the list (Baahubali 2, Kalki 2898 AD, Salaar, and Adipurush), keeping him as the only actor with four top-10 Indian openers.

Yash Will Tie Prabhas For The Throne

Prabhas’s reign as the sole monarch with maximum entries will end once Ramayana enters this list! It would be ironic, since Ramayana will enter the list, surpassing Adipurush by then, leaving Prabhas with 3 films in the top 10 – Baahubali 2, Kalki 2898 AD, and Salaar. However, by then, Yash will also command 3 spots on the same list with KGF: Chapter 2, Toxic, and Ramayana!

For over 1,200+ days, Prabhas held this monopoly as the single actor dominating the opening day history. With Toxic and Ramayana lined up, Yash isn’t just challenging numbers – he will challenge the throne being single-handedly ruled by Prabhas.

Check out the top 10 biggest openers at the box office in all languages (India Net Collection)

Pushpa 2: 174.9 crore Dhurandhar 2: 145 crore RRR: 133 crore Baahubali 2: 121 crore KGF: Chapter 2: 116 crore Kalki 2898 AD: 93 crore Salaar: 92 crore Adipurush: 89 crore Saaho: 88 crore They Call Him OG: 84.75 crore

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Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2026 here.

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