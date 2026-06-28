Ghabadkund Box Office Collection Day 9: Winning Streak Of Marathi Cinema Continues In 2026 (Photo Credit: YouTube)

Ghabadkund, starring Sandeep Pathak, Devdatta Nage, Shashank Shende, Prajakta Hanamghar, and others, is showing no signs of slowing down in its second week. After witnessing a jump on the second Friday due to the Muharram holiday, the Marathi adventure-suspense thriller has followed it up with further growth on Saturday. With full budget recovery now just 82 lakh away, the film is all set to become the seventh successful Marathi film of 2026. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 9!

How much did Ghabadkund earn at the Indian box office in 9 days?

The Marathi adventure-suspense thriller earned 60 lakh on day 9, its second Saturday. Compared to Day 8’s 54 lakh, it displayed a jump of 11.11%. While it is a modest jump, the fact that the film is consistently growing over consecutive days in its second week speaks to the strength of its word-of-mouth. Overall, it has now earned 5.18 crore net at the Indian box office in 9 days, which equals 6.11 crore gross

Take a look at the week-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Week 1 – 4.04 crore

Day 8 – 54 lakh

Day 9 – 60 lakh

Total – 5.18 crore

Budget and recovery

Ghabadkund was reportedly made on a budget of 6 crore. Against this, the film has earned 5.18 crore net in 9 days, thus recovering 86.33% of the total cost. The remaining deficit stands at just 82 lakh, which is expected to be covered in the next two days. So, by Monday, day 11, the film will achieve a full recovery.

Box office summary:

Budget – 6 crore

India net collection – 5.18 crore

Recovery – 86.33%

Deficit – 82 lakh

Deficit% – 13.67%

Set to become the 7th successful Marathi film of 2026!

Ghabadkund is now on the verge of entering the safe zone, and very soon, it’ll become the seventh successful Marathi film of 2026. This year has been a genuinely strong one for the Marathi film industry, with Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam, Aga Aga Sunbai! Kay Mhantay Sasubai?, Super Duperr, Raja Shivaji, Deool Band 2, and Tumbadchi Manjula becoming successful. Now, the list will see another addition

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