Welcome To The Jungle Worldwide Box Office Day 2: Goes Past The 50 Crore Mark (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Welcome To The Jungle, starring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Paresh Rawal, and others, is making full use of its opening weekend by minting healthy numbers. On the first Saturday, day 2, the film jumped well in both India and overseas, resulting in over 30 crore coming in at the worldwide box office. Overall, it has crossed the 50 crore mark globally on its second day, which is a good pace. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Welcome To The Jungle earn at the worldwide box office in 2 days?

The Bollywood adventure comedy grossed 24.8 crore in India on its first Saturday, day 2. Internationally, it raked in 7 crore gross. In total, it grossed 31.8 crore globally on the second day. Compared to day 1’s 22.78 crore gross (excluding paid previews), the film jumped by a solid 39.59%. Overall, the biggie has earned 47.69 crore gross (40.42 crore net) in India, while overseas, it has earned 11.7 crore gross. Combining both, the 2-day worldwide box office collection is 59.39 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 40.42 crore

India gross – 47.69 crore

Overseas gross – 11.7 crore

Worldwide gross – 59.39 crore

Crosses the 50 crore mark, targets 100 crore next

As we can see, Welcome To The Jungle has comfortably crossed the 50 crore mark (including paid previews) at the worldwide box office. Today, on day 3, it’ll easily go past the 75 crore mark and is likely to wrap up its first weekend at 92-94 crore gross, which will be considered good. On the first Monday, day 4, it’ll smoothly enter the 100 crore club.

More about the film

Welcome To The Jungle is directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Firoz A. Nadiadwala under Base Industries Group. It is the third installment in the beloved Welcome franchise, reuniting Akshay Kumar with the franchise after a 17-year gap since the original film. It also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, and many more. The film released in cinemas on June 26

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Check out the day-wise collection breakdown of Welcome To The Jungle.

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