Maa Inti Bangaaram Worldwide Box Office Day 9: All Set To Become Tollywood’s 5th Highest-Grosser Of 2026 ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Maa Inti Bangaaram, starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, has already emerged as a success story and continues to mint moolah at the worldwide box office. Riding on highly favorable word of mouth, the film is now doing wonders during its second weekend as well. In the meantime, it has crossed the 70 crore mark and is just a few crores away from becoming Tollywood’s fifth-highest-grossing film of 2026. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 9!

How much did Maa Inti Bangaaram earn at the worldwide box office in 9 days?

The Telugu action-comedy-drama grossed 5.78 crore in India on the second Saturday, day 9. Overseas, it grossed 1.25 crore yesterday, pushing the overall collection for the second Saturday to 7.03 crore. Compared to day 8’s 6.23 crore gross, the film jumped by 13%. In total, the film has earned 42.95 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 50.68 crore gross. Overseas, it has grossed 21.85 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas grosses, the 9-day worldwide box office total of the Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer stands at a solid 72.53 crore.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 42.95 crore

India gross – 50.68 crore

Overseas gross – 21.85 crore

Worldwide gross – 72.53 crore

Soon to become Tollywood’s 5th highest-grosser of 2026

With 72.53 crore, Maa Inti Bangaaram is currently the sixth-highest-grossing Tollywood film of 2026 globally. To claim the fifth spot, it must overtake Anaganaga Oka Raju (83.85 crore), which is 11.32 crore away. So, with 11.33 crore more, Samantha’s film will secure the fifth spot. The feat is likely to be achieved in the next 2-3 days.

Take a look at Tollywood’s top 10 grossers of 2026 globally:

Peddi – 335.03 crore Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu – 300.79 crore The Raja Saab – 206.57 crore Ustaad Bhagat Singh – 97.25 crore Anaganaga Oka Raju – 83.85 crore Maa Inti Bangaaram – 72.53 crore (9 days) Dacoit – 56.88 crore Nari Nari Naduma Murari – 38.74 crore Raakaasa – 21.85 crore Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi – 22.48 crore

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Day 3 Advance Booking & Prediction: 38% Surge In Pre-Sales & 203 More Shows, Eyes A Rocking Sunday

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News