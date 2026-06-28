Deool Band 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 38: Likely To Miss The 100 Crore Mark (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Deool Band 2, starring Mohan Joshi, Snehal Tarde, and Pravin Tarde, is now into its sixth week and drawing to a close at the worldwide box office. Day 38, the sixth Saturday, added 22 lakh to the Indian box office tally, a marginal jump from day 37’s 19 lakh. However, the overall pace has made it clear that no major milestone is achievable from here. The worldwide total now stands below 90 crore gross, and the 100 crore global mark will be missed. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Deool Band 2 earn at the Indian box office in 38 days?

The Marathi devotional drama earned an estimated 22 lakh on day 38, its sixth Saturday. Overall, the Deool Band sequel has now earned 73.08 crore net at the Indian box office in 38 days, which equals 86.23 crore gross. In the overseas market, the film has grossed 55 lakh. Combining both, the worldwide box office collection currently stands at 86.78 crore.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 73.08 crore

India gross – 86.23 crore

Overseas gross – 55 lakh

Worldwide gross – 86.78 crore

The 100 crore worldwide mark is out of reach

At 86.78 crore worldwide, Deool Band 2 needs 13.22 crore more to reach the 100 crore mark globally. With the film earning 22 lakh on day 38 in India and a negligible overseas contribution, that target is simply not achievable in the remaining days of its theatrical run. The film will wrap up its global journey below the 100 crore mark, something that looked like an achievable target a few weeks ago, but the pace of collections in weeks five and six has made it impossible.

More about the film

Deool Band 2 is directed by Pravin Tarde and produced by Kailash Wani, Jayashri Wani, Kaiwalya Wani, and Juili Wani-Suryavanshi. It also stars Mahesh Manjrekar, Pravin Tarde, Prasad Oak, Om Bhutkar, Mangesh Desai, Devendra Gaikwad, Jagannath Nivangune, and Atul Kudale in key roles. The film was released in theaters on May 21. It serves as a sequel to Deool Band, which was released in 2015.

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