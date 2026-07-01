Toy Story 5 North America Box Office: 2nd Monday Update(Photo Credit –YouTube)

Toy Story 5 has achieved another major milestone at the box office in North America. It has joined The Super Mario Bros. Movie as one of the top and fastest animated films to reach this major domestic milestone. It is also set to cross the $600 million mark at the worldwide box office, given its stronghold. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie remains isolated at the top in the domestic box office rankings. Supergirl’s underwhelming performance is benefiting only the animated movie. However, it will receive some competition from Minions & Monsters. Despite that, it has the potential to become the highest-grossing installment in the franchise. It also recorded the biggest debut of the year.

Toy Story 5 crosses $300 million at the North American box office.

According to Box Office Mojo’s report, Toy Story 5 collected a solid $8.2 million on its second Monday at the box office in North America. It is the 10th-biggest second Monday for animations in North America. It dropped by 52.7% from last Monday, and in just eleven days, the movie has crossed the $300 million milestone domestically. The current domestic total of the movie is $306.3 million.

Becomes the 3rd fastest animation to cross this major domestic milestone

Reports indicate that the latest Toy Story movie is the 3rd-fastest animated film ever to reach the $300 million milestone at the North American box office. It is tied with The Super Mario Bros. Movie as the 3rd-fastest animated film to cross $300 million domestically, and they both did it in 11 days. It is tracking to earn between $470 million and $500 million in its domestic run.

Its international total has reached $287.8 million after a strong second weekend. Allied to the domestic cume, the worldwide collection has reached $594.06 million. It has surely crossed $600 million on its second discounted Tuesday, and we are just awaiting the official numbers. Toy Story 5 was released on June 19.

Box office summary

Domestic – $306.3 million

International – $287.8 million

Worldwide – $594.1 million

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