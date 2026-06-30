Alpha Box Office Day 1: Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, & Bobby Deol’s Film Aiming Its First Record! (Photo Credit –Instagram)

Yash Raj Films is all set to unlock the next massive chapter of its coveted Spy Universe with the highly anticipated actioner Alpha starring Alia Bhatt & Sharvari. Directed by the Railway Men fame Shiv Rawail, this high-octane extravaganza marks a historic shift in the Spy Universe franchise as the first female-led spy thriller film!

The expectations from this spy Universe film is building up. As it is all set for a grand release on July 3, all eyes are on the opening numbers on day 1. The ultimate question remains: Will it secure a double-digit start and smash its first major box office record?

Alpha Box Office Target

To secure its very first box office record, Alpha needs to cross a minimum of 12 crore net collection in India! It will find the 10th spot in the list of the top 10 biggest spy thriller openings in India. The tenth spot is currently owned by Holiday!

Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha’s biggie, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, was released in 2014 and registered an opening day collection of 12 crore at the box office, making it the 10th biggest opening for a spy thriller at the Indian box office!

While massive, alpha-male-dominated legacy actioners like Dhurandhar 2, Pathaan, and War claim the top spots, it would be an achievement for Alia Bhatt and Sharvari if Alpha, aiming for a 12 – 13 crore opening window, succeeds in doing so, making it a phenomenal win for a woman-led action film.

Multiple variables might work in favor of the film to help it comfortably cross the 12 crore mark at the box office on day 1. One of the major pushes will be the brand YRF and YRF Spy Universe, which will keep the audience intrigued!

Check out the top 10 openings for a spy thriller in Bollywood (India Net Collections).

Dhurandhar 2: 145 crore Pathaan: 57 crore War: 53.35 crore War 2: 52.5 crore Tiger 3: 44.5 crore Tiger Zinda Hai: 34.1 crore Ek Tha Tiger: 32.92 crore Dhurandhar: 28.6 crore Bang Bang: 27.54 crore Holiday: 12 crore

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