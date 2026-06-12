Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, and Bobby Deol, is one of the biggest Bollywood releases of 2026. Backed by the powerful YRF Spy Universe brand, the film has been a major talking point among movie buffs, with its recently released teaser generating even more buzz. However, with the Dhurandhar franchise setting high benchmarks for spy entertainers, the upcoming YRF biggie is under intense scrutiny and will need exceptional content to overcome any resistance and meet audience expectations. One thing is certain: it is expected to register a decent-to-good start at the Indian box office. But will it open big enough to enter Alia Bhatt’s top 10 biggest openers? Let’s discuss!

Alpha eyes a double-digit opening at the Indian box office

The upcoming spy-action entertainer is the seventh film in the Spy Universe after Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2. It is scheduled to release on July 3, making it a non-holiday release. Since there is no major competition on the same day, the film is expected to secure strong showcasing across the country. While the ongoing run of Welcome To The Jungle, which releases on June 26, could impact screen availability to some extent, YRF’s backing should ensure ample screen count. Under such favorable conditions, a double-digit opening appears certain. Much will depend on the trailer’s reception, but as things stand, a day 1 collection of 10 crore or more looks comfortably within reach.

Alpha must beat Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania to enter Alia Bhatt’s top 10 openers

Currently, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania holds the 10th spot among Alia Bhatt’s biggest openers at the Indian box office with a day 1 collection of 9.02 crore net. To enter the actress’s top 10 openers of all time, Alpha simply needs to surpass that figure. Since a double-digit start looks certain, the upcoming biggie would comfortably beat Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and enter Alia’s top 10 openers of all time.

Besides entering Alia Bhatt’s top 10 openers, Alpha might also target the opening-day collections of Udta Punjab (10.05 crore) and Gangubai Kathiawadi (10.5 crore) to secure the 8th spot.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s top 10 openers at the Indian box office (net):

Brahmastra – 37 crore Kalank – 21.6 crore Gully Boy – 19.4 crore Shaandaar – 13.1 crore 2 States – 12.42 crore Badrinath Ki Dulhania – 12.25 crore Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani – 11.1 crore Gangubai Kathiawadi – 10.5 crore Udta Punjab – 10.05 crore Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania – 9.02 crore

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