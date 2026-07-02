Maa Inti Bangaaram Worldwide Box Office Day 13: Samantha Ruth Prabhu sets record for Telugu industry (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Maa Inti Bangaaram is having a dream run at the box office. Released on June 19, it is an action drama that follows the story of an ex-assassin who is forced to return to her old ways after her family is threatened by people from her past.

Since its release, the film has left several Telugu biggies behind at the box office in just 13 days. Moreover, after crossing Rs 80 crore in worldwide gross collections and continuing its impressive run, the film has emerged as the highest-grossing female-led film in the Telugu film industry. Notably, the Telugu film industry has traditionally been dominated by male stars and male-centric narratives. Against this backdrop, the phenomenal success of Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s film speaks volumes about the audience’s growing acceptance of female-led films. In fact, the film’s performance proves that compelling storytelling and strong performances can draw audiences irrespective of a film’s gender-led narrative.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 52.8 crore

India gross – 61.12 crore

Overseas gross – 24.15 crore

Worldwide gross – 85.27 crore

Maa Inti Bangaaram Becomes the Highest-Grossing Female-Led Telugu Film of the Decade

Maa Inti Bangaaram (2026) – 85.27 crore (after 13 days) Mahanati (2018) – 84.3 crore Rudhrama Devi (2015) – 81.05 crore Bhaagamathie (2018) – 64.5 crore Oh! Baby (2019) – 34.45 crore Yashoda (2022) – 32.13 crore The Girlfriend (2025) – 29.19 crore

Interestingly, Maa Inti Bangaaram was made on a modest budget of Rs 30 crore. Besides its Telugu release, the makers also released the film in Tamil under the title Engal Thangam. Samantha Ruth Prabhu produced the film under her banner, Tralala Moving Pictures, alongside her husband and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru and Himank Duvvuru. The cast also features Gulshan Devaiah, Diganth Manchale, Sreemukhi, Manjusha Mukkavilli, Gautami, and others.

Meanwhile, the film holds an impressive IMDb rating of 8.7. The film’s official synopsis reads: “Through both her moments of fear and bravery, a woman discovers that embracing her vulnerabilities is as vital to her inner strength as facing challenges head-on.”

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