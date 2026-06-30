Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Day 11: Still 10.15 Crore Away From The Hit Verdict

Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Day 11: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Isn’t Surrendering! (Photo Credit –YouTube)

Mid-budget films often struggle at the box office by the second week, but not for Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s action drama Maa Inti Bangaaram, which refuses to surrender at the box office. Her film, helmed by BV Nandini Reddy, is going strong at the box office, and the second Monday has passed the test with decent numbers!

Even though the film is still a good distance away from its target box office destination to achieve a clean hit status, its steady momentum across the week indicates that Samantha is in no mood to surrender yet!

Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Day 11

On the 11th day, the second Monday, Maa Inti Bangaaram earned 1.6 crore at the box office over 2,355 shows in India, registering a rock-solid second Monday average occupancy of 20.8%. The total net collection of the film stands at 49.85 crore in 11 days, and it is inching away from the 50 crore mark!

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown of the film (India Net Collections).

Week 1: 33.70 crore

Day 8: 4.35 crore

Day 9: 4.9 crore

Day 10: 5.3 crore

Day 11: 1.6 crore

Total: 49.85 crore

The film is mounted on a controlled budget of 30 crore at the box office, and it needs 10.15 crore more to earn to claim a hit verdict for itself! Looking at the pace of the film at the box office, the target does not seem unachievable! Currently, the film has churned out a profit of 19.85 crore in 11 days, marking a 66.17% return on investment. It is the third most profitable Telugu film of 2026 after Couple Friendly and Anagana Oka Raju.

Rated 8.7 on IMDb, the official synopsis of the film says, “Through both her moments of fear and bravery, a woman discovers that embracing her vulnerabilities is as vital to her inner strength as facing challenges head-on.”

Advertisement

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Telugu Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 4: Passes The Monday Test, Surpasses Part 1’s Lifetime Total

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News