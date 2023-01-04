Hollywood actress Elizabeth Hurley is the dazzling devil who ‘Bedazzled’ us with her beauty and charm and that sensuous voice of hers. It’s just been a few days since the new year has begun, and we still can’t get enough of the pictures of our favourite celebrities, including Hurley’s flashy outfit.

For the unversed, back in 1995, Hurley was introduced as an Estee Lauder spokesmodel without any prior experience in modelling. Over the years, she has been an influential personality in the world of fashion. And now, even at the age of 57 years, the actress stole our hearts with her new year look.

Taking to her Instagram, the actress shared a carousal of images where she is wearing a nude embellished bodysuit. Not only that, she went all out as she paired it with a gold crown to ring the new year. Elizabeth Hurley sported smokey eyes and jewelled hoop earrings. For makeup, she opted for nude lip colour and tons of gloss that extra glow to her entire look. Sharing the pictures on her Instagram, she captioned it, “A bittersweet goodbye to 2022, a year of both extremely happy and deeply sad memories. Here’s to 2023 and hoping everyones dreams come true ❤️❤️”

Elizabeth Hurley also posed with her son in one of the pictures, and like mother, her son Damian Hurley rocked the game of fashion. He posed with his gorgeous mother as he wore a black and golden blazer with a floral pattern. He had a black shirt beneath the jacket and paired it with leather pants. Check out their image here and some of the sauciest comments:

“Beauty and witch”

“Oh definitely a tight snatch”

“Damn u r heavenly gorgeous 🔥🙌😂”

“Well i think that you must have been in Austin powers freezing chamber because you simply haven’t aged at all xxxxxx”

“Look so hot 🔥pretty and s*xy 🔥😍😘💕💖🔥Happy New Year 😉✨😍”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1)

The British actress has been a fashion icon for years, and her red-carpet looks are to die for; she always makes it to the headlines for amazing style statements and fashion choices, and we will not be wrong if we say she is a legit fashionista!

