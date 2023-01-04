Hailey Bieber’s name comes under one of the top models in Hollywood. She knows how to style and put on her best fashion foot forward whenever she steps outside. Be it a festival celebration like Halloween or New Year’s eve or a red carpet look or even for magazine shoots, Hailey is always picture-ready in her perfect attire. Today, we brought you a look that you can also recreate at your BFF’s new year party. Check out below!

Hailey enjoys a massive fanbase on her social media platforms, and the proof is the number of followers on her Instagram handle which comes to a count of 49.8 Million. And these millions of her followers love to admire her style sense and fashion lewks!

In the middle of the last year, Hailey Bieber had taken to her Instagram handle and had shared two glammed-up photos on her feed and well, it sure still lingers in our minds. And today, we brought this throwback picture for all of you to take a cue on how to save yourself from a n*p-slip and also look bossy in a s*xy avatar at New Year parties.

Hailey Bieber can be seen wearing a rhinestone detailing halter-neck br*lette along black latex shorts and paired it with a black overcoat with power shoulders. However, the model saved herself from having a major malfunction by choosing pasties over her b**bs and then wearing the see-through br*lette.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

Hailey completed the whole look with a pair of diamond drop earrings, a full coverage foundation, bronzed cheeks, highlighted cheekbones, defined brows, clear glass eyeshadow, and glossy brown lip shade. She accentuated the look with the sunnies. Hailey Bieber opted for a sleek top bun and flaunted her washboard abs like a boss lady!

We surely fell in love with Hailey Bieber’s whole look. What about you guys? Let us know in the comments!

