N*de controversy is not new and over the years, we have witnessed many celebrities getting caught in n*de scandals. From Jennifer Lawrence to Selena Gomez, celebs have been the target of hackers, and once the semi-n*des of Harry Potter actress Emma Watson were also leaked online.

Beauty and the Beast actress Emma is known for her sharp opinions. She never shies away from taking stands. Be it being vocal about feminism to taking a stance on J.K. Rowling’s anti-trans tweet, she makes sure that her voice is heard. However, after her popular feminist speech at the United Nation, the actress revealed that she was threatened for her alleged semi – n*de pictures.

According to a report of INUTH, back in 2015, after the popular feminist speech of Emma Watson, a new website was created, threatening to release her n*ked pictures to spoil her image. In fact, some of the semi -n*de pictures of the actress were leaked on the dark web. Later, she took legal action. The photos, which were taken while Watson changed clothes for fittings, had created an unanticipated scandal for her. Commenting on the threats, the actress had said, “I know it was a hoax, I knew the pictures didn’t exist. The minute I stepped up and talked about women’s rights I was immediately threatened, within less than 12 hours I was receiving threats.” However, the images that were leaked were not accessible to the average web surfer as they were uploaded to the dark web.

Along with Emma Watson’s semi-n*de pictures, American actress Amanda Seyfried also had her n*de pictures leaked. Both the actress had initiated legal action. It was not the first time when an actress was targeted by hackers. Earlier, Jennifer Lawrence have had her photos leaked online. Jennifer was shaken up by the incident and had called it an s*x crime.

