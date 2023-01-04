The ‘Pretty Woman’ of Hollywood, Julia Roberts, has won our hearts with her ‘pretty’ smile and amazing acting talents. But did you know she has a special connection with India? The actress visited India back in 2009 for the shooting of the film, ‘Eat Pray Love’, and that is when things changed for her as she got fascinated by the culture here.

The Academy Award Winning actress grew up in Georgia, and for the record, it falls in the ‘Bible Belt’ of the United States. She was born to a Catholic mother and a Baptist father. Back in 2010, Roberts made a major lifestyle change that made the headlines.

After visiting India for the shooting of her film, Eat Pray Love, the actress became a practising Hindu. In an interview with Elle, she admitted to it and also mentioned that her husband and their three children go to temples to “chant, pray and celebrate”. In the Good Morning America show, Julia Roberts spoke about what intrigued her to take such a huge step as she said, “I practised. I practice a lot of things. Hinduism is something that I’m very intrigued by and very interested in.”

Julia Roberts, when she converted to Hinduism, became a piece of huge news since she was and still is a huge Hollywood personality, and as per reports after the late George Harrison of the Beatles, she became one of the most popular converts. As per reports, her interest in this religion started after encountering the photograph of a Hindu Guru.

As per reports, Julia Roberts said, “I was drawn to this picture of this person, and I didn’t know who he was or what he was about, but I felt a very strong interest. That’s the way things come into our lives. They’re not these big, great, crashing moments. It’s just the little like, ‘Hmm, what is this about?'”.

