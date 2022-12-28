Avatar: The Way of Water Box Office Day 13 (Early Trends): James Cameron’s science fiction drama has been unstoppable for the past two weeks and has been ringing the cash registers at the ticket windows. The film has finally completed 12 days in the theatres and refuses to slow down.

Released on December 16, Avatar 2 opened to 40.50 crores on the first day becoming the second-biggest Hollywood opener of all time in India. In less than three days, it crossed the 100-crore mark and the 200-crore mark in eight days. The film has been receiving positive responses from critics as well as from the audience. The box office numbers are a testament to it.

While Avatar: The Way of Water earned Rs 10 crore on the second Tuesday, the film earned Rs 9.60-10.30 crore on the second Wednesday ie on day 13, as per early trends coming in. This means the film has a stronghold at the box office even on the second week. Even though the film saw a drop on Monday due to the weekday curse, it still stayed in double digits.

Avatar 2 is seemingly on the path to recreating the history that its predecessor, Avatar, created in 2009. The film is now heading toward the 300-crore club as the film’s collection will now stand at around 282.1-282.8 crores. Clearly, the Hollywood flick remains the first choice for all movie-goers.

James Cameron’s film stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, and Kate Winslet. The film follows Jake Sully and Neytiri as they take on an ancient threat that forces them to fight against humans.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

