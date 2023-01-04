Tom Cruise is one actor who loves doing it all and by himself. Be it his own stunts in films or driving fast vehicles in real life, Cruise loves getting his hands dirty. While this has earned him many fans, over the years he has lost favour with the fast car brand Bugatti. You read that right. Tom has been blacklisted by the brand and now he can’t buy himself any sports car from them due to a red carpet incident.

While we tell you about Tom being banned by a car brand here, let us tell you other stars who have faced a similar issue are Kim Kardashian being banned from buying certain special edition Ferrari rides as well as Justin Bieber being on the no-sale list of the same brand.

As reported by Marca, Tom Cruise spent over $1 million to purchase an expensive Bugatti back in 2005. The actor was so proud of the expensive wheels that he decided to not only roam around the city with it but also take it to the premiere of Mission Impossible 3. Alas, this promotional star backfired and got the actor banned from ever purchasing another car from the brand.

But was taking the car to a premiere and driving it on the red carpet the problem for it? Well, NO! The reason for the company shutting its door to doing business with the action star was his inability to open the door of his car. WHAT! While fans laughed off the moment and some still find it funny, it rubbed Bugatti the wrong way enough to have them put this dictate in place.

As per the site, the Bugatti Veyron came with a 16-cylinder engine and had 1001 horsepower. To the premiere of his film, Tom Cruise decided to drive the expensive vehicle to the red carpet along with his then-wife Katie Holmes. While the actor got off the driver’s side with ease, the passenger’s side took the actor several attempts to open. In fact, it took him over 40 seconds to open the door. When it did finally open and he helped Katie out of the car and waved to the millions watching them with smiles on their faces, the automobile company felt disrespected by it.

The site reported the brand banning Tom Cruise saying, “The reason for Bugatti’s decision dates back to 2006, at a massive event where Mission Impossible 3 was premiering and Cruise arrived with a spectacular entrance.” The report further reads, “After several attempts, Cruise finally managed to open the door of the Bugatti Veyron, before the eyes of thousands of people present, including international press, as well as the millions of viewers who took the moment with humour, although that was not how the car brand saw it.”

Check out the video here:

