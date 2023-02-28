American rapper Lil Wayne hasn’t eaten fast food in more than two decades. The rapper has opened up about his healthy eating habits, admitting he hasn’t touched a takeaway in two decades because he’s had a personal chef since the age of 19.

He also shared that he can’t even remember what a McDonald’s meal smells like, reports Female First UK.

In a chat with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe, Lil Wayne explained: “When I was 19, I moved to Miami and my mom is a chef and she was very happy for the move because New Orleans is crazy. One thing she really wanted me to do was get a personal chef.”

Lil Wayne further said, quoted by Female First UK: “So from the age of 19 to now, I’ve always had a personal chef. I haven’t eaten any fast food forever. I don’t know what McDonald’s smell like.”

Wayne also insisted he doesn’t stick to a workout regime, joking: “Only gyms I know is Jim Jones. I can’t lift a weight. I don’t do no workout (sic).”

As per Female First UK, the rapper also discussed his place in the music industry – insisting that he is constantly inspired by other artists and is happy embracing new directions.

He explained: “There is a point where you look around and you’re like I’m not even sure if anyone’s coming down this road with me. Any direction I go into, it’s always inspired.”

“Therefore, I never feel alone because I always have the inspiration. Inspiration grows and I work with people that love to see growth. I’m fortunate to have these people around me. The last tour I got off was with Blink-182. At the end of the day I find myself at the country music awards and doing tours with Blink 182. There’s not a lot of rappers in this position who can say they’ve done that. I stand alone on that mountain,” Wayne added.

