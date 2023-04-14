The British-Irish band One Direction broke millions of hearts when they de-banded in 2016. However, the band’s fans saw a ray of hope as rumours of their reunion at The Late Late Show with James Corden’s final episode began. Now, amid the rumours, the band’s beloved track Night Changes has reached a new milestone on Spotify.

The award-winning band was formed in London in 2010 with five members: Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson. The band had a good six-year run before Zayn announced his departure. In 206, the other four members called it quits after releasing their last album, Made In The A.M.

While One Direction is not active anymore, its songs still top playlists of music buffs, thanks to streaming platforms and social media. Amid the rumours about their reunion, their track, 2014 track Night Changes is reaching new heights.

According to Pop Crave, the track has reached “1 BILLION streams on Spotify”, becoming the band’s most-streamed song on the platform. Hearing the piece of news, the band’s fans are congratulating its members and praise the track. While one wrote, “aged like fine wine. they don’t make this bop like this again,” another penned, “And the streams are mostly me.”

One also wrote, “This SAVED music history.”

Will One Direction reunite?

As the rumours heated up about the 1D’s reunion for The Late Late Show with James Corden’s final episode, the show itself cleared the air. Taking to Twitter, the showrunners wrote, “Nobody loves the boys more than us…but this story just isn’t true. What is true is we’ve got an absolutely brilliant 2-hour finale planned to celebrate 8 years of #LateLateShow at 10 pm on April 27th.” Well, 1D fans can now only hope for the band to come back together anytime soon, but it will not happen on April 27.

