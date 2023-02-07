David Beckham is one of the most popular English football players of all time. The star has now retired but is still very popular among the fans and is often spotted attending matches all across the globe cheering on his favourite teams and players. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when a UK teen named Jack Johnson spent almost 30K to look like the English footballer back in 2016. The news is once again going viral on social media and netizens are now reacting to it while comparing him with James Corden. Scroll below to read the scoop.

This isn’t the first time that we’ve come across this kind of news where a fan got inspired by the looks of their favourite celebrity and wanted to look like them. In the past, obsessed fans tried to look like Justin Bieber, Jennifer Lawrence and Michael Jackson but failed terribly with their plastic surgeries.

Now talking about David Beckham’s fan Jack Johnson, it was in 2016 that he came into limelight after spending almost 30K on his plastic surgeries. Clips took to their Instagram and shared the news once again and fans are going gaga over it.

The caption also read Jack Johnson’s reaction to the story behind looking like English football and said, “I’ve always been obsessed with David Beckham. I think he’s the most beautiful man in the world. I wanted to look like him.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CLIPS (@clips)

Reacting to the post on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “you spelled james corden wrong.”

Another user commented, “ He ended up looking like Miley Cyrus.”

A third user commented, “Bro looks like David beck ham&cheese sandwich.”

“0,000 to look like James Cordon,” a fourth user commented.

The teen back then appeared on This Morning show and watch his full conversation here with Phillip Grills:

What are your thoughts on Jack Johnson spending a huge amount of money wanting to look like David Beckham back in 2016? Tell us in the space below.

