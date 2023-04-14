One of the most adored performers in Hollywood is Johnny Depp. He gained fame for his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean film series by Walt Disney. Despite becoming one of the wealthiest actors in the business, he used to receive a pretty comfortable salary for participating in one of his early movies, even though he only spoke 150 words.

Back in 1990, Depp began his longtime collaboration with the director Tim Burton, portraying the lead in the films Edward Scissorhands. He received a lot of appraisal for his performance in the American fantasy romance. However, he isn’t applauded because of his script-reading abilities.

Johnny Depp’s Edward Scissorhands is a cynical misfit who is lured in by a suburban Avon seller (Dianne Wiest). He develops feelings for her teenage daughter Kim (played by Winona Ryder) while he is staying with her.

Tim Burton and Johnny Depp collaborated for the first time on the celebrated film, which also defined the “Burtonesque style” for which the gothic director has become well-known. Since playing the protagonist, critics have hailed Johnny Depp’s portrayal of Edward as “awe-inspiring” and “courageous.”

According to Ladbible, Johnny Depp only speaks 150 words in the entirety of the film Edward Scissorhands. Depp received an enormous paycheck to play the lead in a movie with a total budget of $86 Million USD, meaning he spoke for less than 200 words. Asper speculation, the actor received a salary of almost $3 Million for his work in the movie.

Edward was written as “just a pair of eyes in terms of emotion,” co-writer Caroline Thompson said of the character’s muteness, according to Insider. She also praised Depp for playing the challenging role, telling the magazine that he “delivered a beautiful, beautiful performance.”

