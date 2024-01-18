It has been over 3.5 years since Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput left for his heavenly abode. On June 14, 2020, the actor took a drastic step and hung himself to the ceiling of his house in Bandra. His death sent shockwaves nationwide, leaving his fans in utter shock. Even years after his death, not even a single day has passed when his fans don’t get ‘#JusticeForSushantSinghRajput’ or ‘#JusticeForSSR’ trending on X. Now SSR’s fans are once again making headlines as they have been bashing filmmaker and casting director Mukesh Chhabra.

Mukesh worked with SSR in Dil Bechara, which turned out to be the later actor’s last movie. Co-starring Sanjana Sanghi, Sahil Vaid, Swastika Mukherjee, and others, the film is based on the Hollywood movie ‘The Fault In Our Stars’ starring Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort in the pivotal roles. Scroll down to know why SSR and Dil Bechara are once again making headlines.

Just a while back, Mukesh Chhabra took to Twitter to tease fans about Dil Bechara 2. While he didn’t divulge many details in the Tweet, fans are wondering if the director is returning with the second installment of Sushant Singh Rajput. Soon after the video went viral, netizens trolled and bashed the filmmaker left, right, and center for making the second installment without Sushant Singh Rajput.

Commenting on his post, a user wrote, “Bhaiya aap acha muhurat dekh kar Sushant k pass he kyu nhi chale jate,” while another said, “FLOP! FLOP!! FLOP!!!! Btw, what was your role in wiping off the evidence on 14th June ,2020, in Mount Blanc?”

A third netizen commented, “Yaar tu pehle vo makeup artist toh reveal kar, jisse tu Mount Blanc le gaya tha 14th June 2020 ko… @viralbhayani77 ne pura video shoot kiya hai tera uske sath, CBI ko shayad kaam aa jayegi footage.”

Fourth one commented, “Dil Bechara Is An Emotion!! I Still Can Never Watch It In One Go!! It’s A Request… Please Don’t Ruin It For Sushant n Us. #SushantSinghRajput” “It’s simple No Sushant No Dil Bechara Sushant is Irreplaceable, #BoycottBollywood,” read another comment. Read it here:

Now this is called digging your own 🪦#JusticeForSushantSinghRajput — @Nihi 🇮🇳 (@Nihira07) January 17, 2024

No one will watch it without Sushant in it ! Thats movie of yours only succeeded coz of Sushant period ! — Bhavana (@MynameBhavana) January 17, 2024

You are going to make the second part but we will miss #Sushant Sir a lot. We will never be able to forget him.May this part 2 also be a hit.We Miss You Sushiii😥Even though he won't be there in Part 2, his memories will always be with you through Part One😍🥰. — 💁*Dj'S❤Daughter*💃 (@jeswani_neetu) January 17, 2024

NO SUSHANT = NO DIL BECHARA

No can replace our SSR :)) pic.twitter.com/H1bVbmwQF9 — Deepak Kumar (@IDeepak9835) January 17, 2024

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput actor has also been in the news ever since Ankita Lokhande entered Bigg Boss 17 house. Time and again the Pavitra Rishta actress made headlines for speaking about the SSR to her fellow housemates.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Mukesh Chabbra’s Tweet on ‘Dil Bechara’? Do let us know.

