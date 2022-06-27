Bollywood’s upcoming actress Sanjana Sanghi has won many hearts for her camaraderie with the late Sushant Singh Rajput and her role of Kizie Basu in Mukesh Chhabra’s Dil Bechara. However, in the fame game of Bollywood controversies are no less than huge obstacles for the actors.

While most of them try to avoid it, many tend to land themselves in some major trouble that can imprint the hearts of fans forever. Sanjana too ended up in the labyrinth of controversies that too with an ‘Ad’ that prompted domestic violence.

For those who are unaware, back in 2020, Sanjana Sanghi was featured in an advertisement for a streaming service, Lionsgate Play which was let’s just say one terrible Ad. Talking about the advertisement, showed two young couples unable to decide which film to watch on the streaming service. When the guy suggests his girlfriend (Sanjana Sanghi) decide which movie to binge on, she slaps him 8 times repeatedly till he asks her to stop on the eight slaps and that’s when she says they will watch the eight movies on the list.

This Lionsgate Play ad featuring Sanjana Sanghi went on to be one of the most controversial ads of 2020. Many took it to their social media handles to slam the makers as well as the Dil Bechara actress for promoting domestic violence against men. The ad was withdrawn from many places however, it still is on YouTube.

Check it out, below is the link.

https://youtube.com/shorts/Yw6RdSsLt3A?feature=share

Meanwhile, Sanjana is all set to make her big-screen appearance in her upcoming film Om: The Battle. The actress will be sharing screen space with Bollywood’s chocolate boy Aditya Roy Kapur.

What are your thoughts on Sanjana Sanghi’s controversial ad? Let us know in the comments below.

