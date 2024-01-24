The year 2023 has been the year of redemption for the Indian box office. Films from all industries, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Punjabi, and more, came together to bring a revenue of 12,000+ crore for Indian films. Yes, you read that right: Indian films collected an unimaginable amount this year.

Massive Growth Since The Post Pandemic Year

In the post-pandemic year 2021, Indian Cinema earned only 3772 crore. In the year 2023, it witnessed almost 224% higher with 12,226 crore collection from almost 1000 films that were released in various languages. Interestingly, it is a well-deserved growth from 2022’s 10.6 crore as well. In the past few years, Indian films hit rock bottom in 2021. Even in the pre-pandemic era, in 2019, the Indian box office finished at 190,498 crore.

Major Contribution By Hindi Films

Out of the 12,226 crore, Hindi films have made a major contribution. The total collection by Hindi films in the year 2023 stood at a 5380 crore gross. This number is almost 44% of the entire earnings of Indian films in 2023. In 2022, Hindi films contributed to 33% of the total 10.6 crore revenue. In fact, South Indian films only took over in the post-pandemic era. Before, Hindi films have maintained a contribution of 44 – 45% of the total in the past few years.

Top 10 Films Contributing 40% Of The Total

Interestingly, the 12,226 crore gross collection has almost 40% share from the top 10 highest-grossing films of 2023 in India. Hindi films rule this list from number 1 to number 4. At number 1 is, of course, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan with a 734 crore gross collection, followed by Animal’s 645 crore gross at number 2. Pathaan and Gadar 2 are at number 3 and 4 with 636 crore and 619 crore gross collection.

The first South Indian film in this list is Prabhas’s Telugu action-biggie Salaar – Part 1 Ceasefire with a 512 crore gross collection, followed by Jailer and Leo.

The top 10 films in the list of highest-grossing Indian films of 2023 (gross collection) are as follows.

1. Jawan – 734 crore gross

2. Animal – 645 crore gross

3. Pathaan – 636 crore gross

4. Gadar 2 – 619 crore gross

5. Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire – 512 crore gross

6. Jailer – 408 crore gross

7. Leo – 406 crore gross

8. Adipurush – 325 crore gross

9. Tiger 3 – 319 crore gross

10. The Kerala Story – 265 crore gross

Highest-Grossing South Indian Films

After Hindi films had 44% contribution, next in line was Telugu films with 19% contribution. This was followed by Tamil films that contributed 16% to the 12,226 crore total. Malayalam and Kannada films contributed 5% and 3%, Hollywood releases contributed 9% and other films contributed 5% to the total 12,226 crore.

Here is the list of the highest-grossing films in different languages and their gross collection.

Hindi – Jawan, 673 crore gross

gross Telugu – Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, 278 crore gross

gross Tamil – Leo, 328 crore gross

gross Malayalam – 2018, 89 crore gross

gross Kannada – Kaatera, 67 crore gross

gross Punjabi – Carry On Jatta 3, 54 crore gross

gross Marathi – Baipan Bhari Deva, 92 crore gross

gross Hollywood – Oppenheimer, 158 crore gross

Note: All the Box office numbers are based on estimates and data provided by Ormax’s Annual Box Office report. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

