Fighter, starring Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan in the lead, has wrapped up its pre-booking sales for day 1. The Siddharth Anand directorial has hit the theatre screens today, i.e., January 25, 2024, and has received a favorable response so far. Scroll below for total collections via advance booking at the box office.

As informed earlier, the action drama has been low on buzz. Despite A-listers like Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, the pre-release hype did not meet the expectations. It was largely due to the weak promotions strategy that failed to create awareness among cine-goers. However, there is little to no competition at the ticket windows, which definitely is a benefit!

Fighter Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking

Given the trend of the film, it was highly unlikely that the action film would have crossed the 10 crore mark. However, it has definitely seen a considerable jump from yesterday’s pre-booking sales. As per the latest box office update, Fighter added 8.60 crores gross (excluding blocked tickets) via advance booking on day 1.

Compared to yesterday’s 5.25 crores gross, this is a growth of 64%. Above 2.80 lakh tickets have been sold across the nation. The advance booking sales may not be up to the mark, but word-of-mouth will surely help the spot bookings. And that could turn out to be the game changer for Fighter’s opening day.

Republic Day to benefit

Tomorrow marks a national holiday, owing to Republic Day. So the bookings during the evening and night shows will surely improve. Fighter will enjoy a 5-day extended weekend at the box office, and if the initial reviews turn out highly favorable, there is tremendous scope for growth. Will Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone end up breaking all of their previous box office records? Only time will tell.

Siddharth Anand is feeling the Pathaan pressure!

A lot of expectations have been shouldered on Siddharth Anand, who is fresh from the success of Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster Pathaan. However, the director urged fans not to compare Fighter with Pathaan or War.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such interesting box office updates.

Must Read: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office: Akshay Kumar To Revamp Eid By Earning At Least 2X Of What Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Did?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News