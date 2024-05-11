It was on the cards that Srikanth will open in the range of 2-3 crores. After all, that’s how most controlled budgeted films have been as it is opening post pandemic and then the situation has only been weakened in 2024 when opening has become a challenge. In such a scenario, a 2 crores+ opening day for a content based film is at least some sort of a platform from where growth can do the talking.

This is what happened with Srikanth as well with 2.41 crores coming in. Considering the fact that the film tells the real life story of a visually impaired industrial, Srikanth Bolla, the very theme calls leads to a niche viewing. The film is primarily catering to the multiplex audiences in select major cities and this is where the best business will come in as well. There is something in there for the Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune and Delhi audiences and the makers would be expecting the biggest share to come from here.

A few weeks back Madgaon Express had opened lesser at 1.63 crores and today it’s aiming for 40 crores lifetime. Even Srikanth would be looking at a similar trajectory and with an open month ahead of it till Chandu champion arrives on 12th June, it has the stage and platform to grow and gain some moolah.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Chandu Champion Box Office: Kartik Aaryan Saved From Getting Sandwiched Between Kamal Haasan & Prabhas, Gets 13 Days Until Kalki 2898 AD Arrives To Destroy Records!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News