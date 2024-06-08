In the bustling terminals of airports, where comfort and style often seem at odds, Bollywood actresses have found a way to marry the two effortlessly. Embracing traditional Indian attire, these fashion icons have redefined airport looks, proving that one can stay true to one’s cultural roots while maintaining utmost comfort. From Alia Bhatt in comfy choice kurtas to Kriti Sanon in white anakarli, we have definitely added these airport fashion choices to our lookbooks.

Air travel can be tiring, but Bollywood divas manage to stay comfortable and stylish at the same time. With its breezy fabrics and relaxed fits, traditional attire offers the perfect solution for long journeys.

Airport looks have become all the rage and are all about striking the right balance between ease and elegance, and these Bollywood divas excel in this arena. From their kurtas’ intricate detailing to their dupattas’ lightweight fabrics, their outfits ensure they stay comfortable during travel without compromising on style. Here’s a look at five Bollywood actresses who aced the airport look in traditional attire.

Alia Bhatt

Bhatt once again impressed with her fashion sense, donning a pink suit and a sheer dupatta. Alia Bhatt’s look was understated yet elegant, showcasing her knack for choosing the right traditional attire for any occasion.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti turned heads at the airport in a pristine white suit and a delicate sheer dupatta. Sanon look was completed with chic black sunglasses, adding a modern touch to her traditional ensemble.

Kiara Advani

Actress Kiara Advani aced the airport look, exuding elegance in a traditional blue salwar suit. The ensemble highlighted her effortless beauty, blending comfort with chic style. Paired with minimal accessories and natural makeup, Kiara’s look perfectly blended tradition and modernity, making heads turn at the airport.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor’s floral-printed suit brought a burst of freshness to the airport. The vibrant colors and delicate prints highlighted her youthful charm, making her stand out in the crowd.

Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee M Manjrekar showed us how to mix traditional with modern flair. She opted for a blue kurta set and added statement sunglasses to complete her look, which showcased her fashion sense and ability to turn heads.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor exuded sophistication in a white aline kurta with a pop of yellow dupatta. The timeless elegance of her attire was perfect for travel, combining comfort with style.This airport look is definitely on our radar.

Sara Ali Khan

Actress Sara Ali Khan beautifully nailed the airport look, radiating charm in a traditional white salwar suit paired with a vibrant, colorful dupatta. The combination of the elegant suit and the lively dupatta perfectly showcased her flair for blending tradition with contemporary fashion.

Comfortable airport fashion is all about finding the right blend of style and ease. And these Bollywood stars have served as the perfect inspiration for your summer ethnic fit, be it for travel or just any casual occasion.

