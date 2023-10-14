Playback singer and judge of singing reality show ‘Indian Idol 14‘, Shreya Ghoshal was left spellbound by the performance of contestant Utkarsh Ravindra Wankhede, who along with his father and grandfather, sang a soulful rendition of ‘Mere Mehboob Tujhe Meri Muhabbat’.

The new season of the singing reality show features unparalleled talent with voices that hold the power to evoke a gamut of emotions.

Joining Shreya Ghoshal on the judges’ panel is Kumar Sanu, who makes his debut as a judge on the show and will share his invaluable experiences of the music industry with the contestants. With his discerning eye for talent, Vishal Dadlani completes the judges’ triad and will watch for performances that tick the boxes of vocals, range, and texture.

This weekend, contestant Utkarsh from Nagpur wins over the judges as he sings ‘O Rangrez’, from the movie ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.’ He then reveals that musical genes run in his family and Utkarsh’s father and grandfather had made a list of songs for him to sing during the auditions.

While he sang his father’s selection, ‘O Rangrez,’ he requested the judges to allow him to sing his grandfather’s favourite song as well. The judges then request his father and grandfather to come on stage and together, the three generations soulfully sang a Mohammed Rafi’s song, ‘Mere Mehboob Tujhe Meri Muhabbat’, leaving the judges mesmerised.

Moved by their performance, Shreya Ghoshal said, “I would like to capture this frame in my eyes, it’s so endearing that three generations sang together. I hope you all keep singing like this forever.”

Addressing Utkarsh’s father and grandfather, Vishal Dadlani added, “The stage of Indian Idol gives back a lot to anyone who comes here. But when seniors like you come on this platform, it is like a blessing. So we are really grateful that you’ll have come here.”

‘Indian Idol 14’ airs on Sony.

