Ace singer Shreya Ghoshal will be seen giving a mesmerizing performance on the track ‘Ami Je Tomar’, along with the ‘Indian Idol 14’ contestant Subhadeep Das in the upcoming episode of the singing reality show.

The stakes are higher than ever in this season of ‘Indian Idol’, as singer par excellence Shreya Ghoshal takes the reins to discover India’s finest singing talents.

Joining her on this esteemed judges’ panel is ‘kind of melody’ Kumar Sanu, who makes his debut as a judge on Indian Idol 14, and will share his invaluable experiences of the music industry with the contestants.

With his discerning eye for talent, Vishal Dadlani completes the judges’ triad and will watch for performances that tick the boxes of vocals, range, and texture.

This weekend, numerous contestants from across the length and breadth of the country will be seen performing on the platform in a bid to secure their position in the competition.

But it was the phenomenal Subhadeep Das from Mumbai, who is returning to ‘Indian Idol’ after three years to claim a spot on the show.

As an ode to his Bengali background, he will be seen performing ‘Ami Je Tomar’ from the film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’.

The song is originally sung by Shreya and Arijit Singh. The lyrics are by Sameer. It is from the 2022 comedy horror drama ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani.

The track was also in the soundtrack of 2007 ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ which stars Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles. It was sung by Shreya and M. G. Sreekumar.

Listening to the performance, Shreya said: “I have heard ‘Ami Je Tomar’ in various genres and this song is meant for competitions, and many attempt it, but the finesse this song needs, has at times, been missed.”

“But you are an incredible singer; your base of classical singing is very strong. Your comeback on this platform today will be remembered by all those who have heard you today. You were fabulous,” she added.

A delighted Shreya will also be seen performing with him and their amazing rendition will see judge Kumar Sanu tell them, “Yeh performance Hit se jaada Lit thi.”

Impressed by his soulful singing, Vishal said: “I remember hearing you three years back on Indian Idol; at the time, your singing was a little raw, but now, you have great control over low notes, and this is beautiful.”

‘Indian Idol’ airs on Sony.

