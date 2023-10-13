Actor Rohit Suchanti, who is currently seen in the show ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’ is known for his mischievous antics on the sets and for pulling light-hearted pranks with his co-stars.

Shooting for the intense and dramatic scenes can often become quite hectic for all the actors, hence, to keep the atmosphere and vibe of the set a little fun and light, Rohit does pranks with on the sets, and Aishwarya Khare is his favorite person to play these pranks with because he gets the exact reaction he expects out of her.

Be it hiding phones, exchanging scripts, or taking random funny pictures and videos, Rohit Suchanti ensures he keeps the mood light on the sets of the show.

Talking about the same, Rohit Suchanti said: “For the past few weeks, we have been shooting for major drama sequences on the set and all of us have been busy rehearsing the script to portray our characters in the best way on-screen for the audience.”

“To lighten up the atmosphere and mood a little, I always try to play some fun pranks with all my co-stars, specially Aishwarya. Whenever I am around her, I like to keep things entertaining off-screen. Sometimes, I hide her phone in my room, or move her script to Aman’s room, or put a funny filter and take her videos and for some reason, she always knows it’s me,” shared Rohit.

He added: “We also make a lot of fun videos for our #RishMi fans and she tends to take revenge through it. Our pranks and antics have now become quite popular on the sets as well as in the audience, and I think this off-screen fun and banter helps us give better performance on screen.”

Over the past two years, ‘Bhagya Lakshmi‘ has kept its audience entertained with its gripping storyline and the twists and turns in Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) and Rishi’s (Rohit Suchanti) lives.

The show has gained a loyal fan base and #RishMi has become a household name. In the recent episodes, viewers witnessed how Rishi leaves Oberoi house with Lakshmi after his mother Neelam (Smita Bansal) gives him an ultimatum of choosing between her and Lakshmi.

Well, while RishMi’s fun and antics continue to brighten up the set, it will be interesting for the viewers to witness the upcoming drama where Rishi will propose to Lakshmi for marriage.

‘Bhagya Lakshmi’ airs on Zee TV.

