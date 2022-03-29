Actress Smita Bansal shares her experience of working with her husband Ankush Mohla after 20 years as the director of the web show ‘Roohaniyat’.

The actress says: “I think I am working with Ankush after almost 20 years in an actor-director capacity. He’s a very friendly director, not just with me but with everyone on set. We consciously made a decision to not work together because we don’t like to bring work home and vice versa, but, ‘Roohaniyat’ happened and I could not say no.”

Smita Bansal feels obliged that she was given a chance to work in the series. She says that despite of being husband and wife they maintain a balance between professional and personal life.

“I am delighted that he thought I could essay the role of Priya. He’s a taskmaster on the set whereas I like to call the shots at home. So much so that my daughter laughed saying mum always directs dad at home but now the tables have turned, now he is going to be telling her what to do. His being there on set obviously added an extra layer of comfort, but both of us are quite professional and we like to keep our work and personal lives separate. None of us takes our work life back home, which is why I think we work together perfectly,” Smita Bansal concludes.

Smita plays the role of Priya, a doting mother of two young and beautiful girls alongside Aman Verma who essays the character of Ashok, her husband. Directed by Ankush Mohla and Glen Barretto, Roohaniyat will also feature Arjun Bijlani and Kanika Mann in pivotal roles.

Smita Bansal starrer ‘Roohaniyat’ streams on MX Player.

