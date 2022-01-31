Zee Telugu Unveils The Daily Musical Serial Kalyanam Kamaneeyam

Zee Telugu has unveiled the cast and the crux of the narrative of ‘Kalyanam Kamaneeyam’, a daily operatic serial to be aired on the channel soon.

‘Kalyanam Kamaneeyam’ features Haritha as Seetha Ratnam, the singer Mano as Govardhan, Meghana Lokesh as Chaitra and Madhusudan as Viraj.

The makers of ‘Kalyanam Kamaneeyam’ said they have been trying to up the game by elevating TV serials to a more ambitious scale, considering the vast competition they face from multiple media.

Addressing the media, Madhusudhan, who plays one of the lead roles in ‘Kalyanam Kamaneeyam’, said: “I feel it was destiny that I could play the role of a rockstar in ‘Kalyanam Kamaneeyam’. It is a novel role in the Telugu TV Industry, and I am sure everyone will relate to my character.”

Popular actress Meghana Lokesh, who essays the character of Chaitra in the show, added: “I am associating with Zee Telugu for the third time. I’m delighted that I’m sharing screen space with Haritha and Madhusudan. I’m learning so much from them. I hope I can win the hearts of many through this part.”

The show ‘Kalyanam Kamaneeyam‘ is set to premiere on Monday, January 31, and will air every Monday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m. only on Zee Telugu.

Previously, it was announced that Telugu fiction fantasy show ‘Nagabhairavi’, which had a successful year-long run on Zee Telugu, will be airing its last episode soon. The show’s lead actor Pawon says that it has given him experiences to cherish for life.

Pawon, who is also the co-producer of the Zee show, played the character of Nagarajuna in the show.

Sharing his experience of being part of the Zee Telugu show, he tells IANS: “Being one of the producers of this larger-scale project was a huge privilege. It was a first in my journey where I encountered a lot of new situations across various degrees, making this a unique and the best experience I have had.”

