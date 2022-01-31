Actor Sugumar, who shot to fame with his role in director Balaji Sakthivel’s critically acclaimed hit, ‘Kadhal’, has paid glowing tributes to one of Tamil cinema’s greatest comedians, Nagesh, on the latter’s death anniversary on Monday.

Advertisement

On his Facebook page, Sugumar, paying homage to the great actor, recalled a conversation he had with the legend while shooting for Kamal Haasan-starrer ‘Vasool Raja M.B.B.S’, the Tamil remake of the Hindi super hit film, ‘Munnabhai M.B.B.S’.

Advertisement

“During the shooting of ‘Vasool Raja M.B.B.S’, I asked Nagesh sir how he had managed to maintain his body fit and slim for several years. To this, Nagesh sir said, ‘That is simple. I would sit down (to eat) when hungry and get up when I was still hungry. When your heart begins to think, this seems nice. Let’s eat some more of this,’ you must stop,” the actor wrote in Tamil.

“Today is his death anniversary. Let us remember and praise him,” he added.

Nagesh, one of the greatest comedians of Tamil cinema, has acted in over a 1,000 films, several of which have gone on to become classics. A master of timing in comedy, Nagesh was also a brilliant dancer. Nagesh was often referred to as the King of Comedy and as the ‘Jerry Lewis of India’.

Must Read: Mahaan: Teaser Promises An Action Packed Gangster Drama With Vikram In The Lead



Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube