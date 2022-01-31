Prominent Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda often makes headlines for various things. Till date, the actor has remained in the news for his films, dating rumours and his controversial statements. Similarly, a few years ago the actor faced backlash after he shared his views on voting and allegedly chose dictatorship over democracy.

Meanwhile, the south star is currently gearing up for his Bollywood debut, Liger directed by Puri Jagannadh. The film also features, Ronit Roy, Ananya Panday and Mike Tyson in important roles. He’s also in the news after sparking dating rumours with Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna. The two were recently spotted in the city as they headed out for a dinner date.

Back in 2020, Vijay Deverakonda faced backlash over his comment on the voting system and said who shouldn’t be allowed to vote. In a conversation with Film Companion, the Dear Comrade star said, “The political system itself in some way is not making sense, as in how we go about the elections is not making sense in some way. I don’t even think everyone should be allowed to vote.”

Vijay Deverakonda added, “There’s a concept when you get on a plane and you’re flying to Bombay, would we all decide who will fly the plane? Should we let the 300 passengers on board decide to vote who is going to go on that plane? No! We let an efficient agency like the airlines that is most competent and understand this business better to put the best person possible to fly the plane.”

“Why are they having money swinger votes? Why are they having cheap alcohol swinger votes? It’s ridiculous. I am not even saying that rich people should vote. I think the middle class who have the most at stake and people who are educated and people who don’t get swung by a little money should vote. That is why I say everybody should not be allowed to vote because they don’t even know who they are voting for and why they are voting for.”

Vijay Deverakonda asserted saying, “I’d like to be a dictator, if at all. That’s the way you can make a change. I’m having good intentions, you don’t know what’s good for you, maybe, but just stick to this and five or 10 years down the line it’s going to pay off. I think somewhere dictatorship is the right way but you need to have a good guy.”

The Arjun Reddy actors statement didn’t go well with the netizens as they slammed him for making such remarks.

However, nothing bothered him and reacting to the criticism Vijay Deverakonda shared a quirky video on Twitter, said that he was “The Benevolent Fun Dictator.”

