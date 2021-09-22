Advertisement

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has a massive fan base. The show has been on TV for more than a decade and has earned a special place in everyone’s hearts. A report now spills some beans on Zee’s CEO Punit Goenka’s reaction when a shareholder had suggested bringing a similar show on the network.

For the unversed, the sitcom revolves around a society named Gokuldham, wherein families of all faiths stay together. They solve their day-to-day problems as a single unit with a twist of humor. The show has been spreading happiness and positivity since July 2008.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running sitcoms!

On September 22, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) announced merges of both companies’ linear networks, digital assets, production operations, and program libraries. This means the combined entity will have a network of 75 channels.

Now as per the Money Control report, the Zee-Sony entity will have the largest entertainment network in India with a 26 percent viewership share. Interestingly, during Zee’s 39th annual general meeting (AGM), which was held on September 14, a shareholder suggested CEO Punit Goenka bring a sitcom similar to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah on Zee.

Goenka, on the other hand, reacted to this with a smile knowing that the Sony Sab will soon be a part of the Zee-Sony entity. As per the report, Sony Pictures Entertainment will be investing growth capital as part of the merger so as to keep SPNI has a cash balance of approximately $1.575 billion.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is produced by Neela Film Productions Private Limited. The sitcom stars Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta, Shailesh Lodha, Neha Mehta, Amit Bhatt, Mandar Chandwadkar, Nidhi Bhanushali, Raj Anadkat, Kush Shah, Shyam Pathak, Tanuj Mahashabde, and many others.

