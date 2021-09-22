Advertisement

The tragic and untimely death of has left everyone shattered, the actor was just 40-years-old and at the peak of his acting career. More than anyone, it’s Sidharth’s mother, sister, and Shehnaaz Gill who are affected the most, and recently an old video of Sana is going viral where she’s singing a Punjabi song, ‘Roi na je yaad meri aayi ve.’

The video is spreading like a wildfire as netizens are getting emotional and writing a heartfelt yet motivational note for the singer as she seems devastated by the sudden demise of Balika Vadhu actor.

While Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill were in Bigg Boss 13 house, fans started calling them ‘SidNaaz,’ as they looked mad for each other and were often seen spending time together in the Salman Khan’s show. After fans discovered Sana’s old video singing, ‘Roi Na,’ netizens could not control their emotions and penned earnest messages.

A user wrote a heart-filling note for Shehnaaz Gill, “Don’t lose hope I Know it’s sad sometimes but your life is waiting for u … It was just a pause in ur life … Live for Sid sweety … Continue your dreams … Love from France,” while another felt sorry for her, “So sad for her … She is the cutest lady I have ever seen.” for Shehnaaz Gill

Another wrote, “Plz sana we strong sub kisi na kisi dard se lade h…. Hum sub ne v kisi na kisi ko khoya h yahi zinadgi h ….jeena to padega..So sad for her … She is the cutest lady I have ever seen,” and “Omg please sana aise mat kro hum sab tmhare saththth hai hmesha hmeshaaaaaaaaa.”









According to recent reports, many speculated that Shehnaaz Gill will return to work in the film opposite Diljit Dosanjh, but nothing was confirmed. Sidharth Shukla’s mother also wants Sana to resume work as she fears that the Veham songstress might get into depression, as sources revealed to Bollywood Life that, “she isn’t sleeping well, not eating enough and is barely speaking to anyone. She cannot be left alone in this condition.”

