Nidhi Bhanushali rose to fame with her character of ‘Sonu’ in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Nidhi is quite popular on social media and keeps giving a glimpse of her personal life to her fans on her Instagram handle. In a recent interview, the actress has opened up on the relationship rumours with Bhavya Gandhi who played ‘Tappu’ on the show. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Nidhi also spoke about her travel partner Rishi Arora and that she wouldn’t want to label their relationship.

In a conversation with ETimes, Nidhi Bhanushali opened up on the linkup rumours with her Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah co-star Bhavya Gandhi and said, “We have lost a bit of communication. But I am glad that I had the chance to come so close to him and be friends with him.”

Nidhi Bhanushali also opened up on her current travel partner Rishi Arora and the two are often linked romantically together. “To begin with, compatibility is important. I am so compatible with Rishi. I can share my entire life with him. I don’t have to put a label on it (our bonding),” she said.

The beauty was also asked to comment on Raj Anadkat and Munmun Dutta’s alleged linkup rumours. Reacting to it, Nidhi said, “Leave me out of it. I don’t know the truth. I don’t want to say anything that eyebrows are raised at me.”

That’s really mature of Nidhi.

Meanwhile, Nidhi Bhanushali has been on an acting break and is currently not doing any show. She’s travelling and living her best life.

