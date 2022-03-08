Rakhi Sawant never stops herself from being Rakhi Sawant. You know what we mean, right? The actress is a pure entertainer and never leaves a chance from making us go ROFL. Time and again we have seen Rakhi indulging in some fun chats with paparazzi during her spotting. But her video from her latest spotting at the gym is going viral for all the hilarious reasons.

Advertisement

Rakhi, who was recently seen in Bigg Boss 15, recently announced her separation with husband Ritesh Kumar. The move came soon after the controversial show concluded.

Advertisement

This afternoon, Rakhi Sawant was snapped by shutterbugs during her gym outing. While posing for paps the actress revealed her connections and received calls from big people like Tom Cruise. Rakhi also opened up about speaking to Angelina Jolie and Kylie Jenner.

While speaking to Paps, Rakhi Sawant called herself ‘world famous’ and said Everybody in Hollywood knows me. Tom Cruise, etc. Once a month I do get a call from Tom Cruise. I speak to Angelina Jolie too. Not like a normal phone. We talk on Instagram. I follow all of them. I spoke to Kylie just yesterday. I told her, ‘Hello, Kylie. How are you, what’s up. Send me good costumes.’”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ETimes TV (@etimes_tv)

Rakhi went on to mimic Kylie’s pronunciation for her name with an American accent. The controversial queen added, “Kylie said, ‘We will send Hollywood costumes for you. Whenever you come to the US, you must meet me.’ Uma Thurman… you all know these names right? I am high-society now. I meet big people. They love me. All the big stars love me. I am happy getting so much love.”

Rakhi Sawant was recently in news for her crazy antics with Ranveer Singh on the red carpet of the ITA Awards. A video of the actor duo acing Tatad Tatad’s steps had surfaced on the web and went viral.

Coming back to Rakhi, we wonder how would Tom Cruise, Angelina Jolie, and Kylie Jenner react to it?

Must Read: Tejasswi Prakash Turns Dulhania For Naagin 6 But Is Missing Karan Kundrra; Tells Paps, “Kaash Karan Mujhe…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube