Disney+ Hotstar Brings 'The Wonderful Winter Of Mickey Mouse’ Along With Other Mickey Mouse Titles To Relive Our Childhood

Disney+ Hotstar has brought back the most loved Mickey Mouse and his friend with the release of its latest series- The Wonderful Winter Of Mickey Mouse on February 18. The new series is the second season of The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse, which hit the streaming platform in 2020. From Goofy playing in the snow to Mickey and Minnie ice skating, the new series holds nostalgic value as old characters revisit and the storylines reflect those of the past. Produced by Disney Television Animation, Emmy Award-winning artist and director Paul Rudish serve as the executive producer and supervising director of the series. As Mickey, Goofy, Minnie, and Donald are set to enjoy cold-weather activities and fall into winter mishaps in The Wonderful Winter Of Mickey Mouse, let’s revisit some of the most exciting titles of Mickey Mouse to cherish our favourite characters on Disney+ Hotstar.

Here are seven Mickey Mouse titles you will absolutely adore watching with a hot cup of coffee and a warm blanket:

The Wonderful World Of Mickey Mouse

It’s nothing but fun for Mickey and Friends as they embark on their greatest adventures yet.

Mickey Mouse Roadster Racer

Mickey Mouse and his pals take their unique transforming vehicles on humorous high-spirited races around the globe as well as hometown capers in hotdog hills.

Mickey Mouse (Shorts)

Mickey and his friends find themselves in different contemporary settings as they explore and experience the fun side of life.

Disney Mickey Mouse Clubhouse

Join Mickey and his friends for some fun in the clubhouse. Help solve problems and puzzles, try out new math skills and learn about all shapes and numbers.

Mickey, Donald, Goofy: The Three Musketeers

Based very loosely on the classic novel by Alexandre Dumas, it features Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, and Goofy as the Three Musketeers who become pawns in a scheme by Peg-leg Pete to take the throne away from Princess Minnie.

Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas

After Donald refuses to be happy and excited about Christmas, Mickey and Minnie decide to teach him the true meaning of Christmas.

Catch the latest adventure of Mickey Mouse in the Wonderful Winter Of Mickey Mouse starting February 18th only on Disney+ Hotstar.

