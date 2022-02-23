Benedict Cumberbatch starrer Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is one of the much-awaited films of this year. Ever since the trailer has been out, fans have been eagerly waiting for it to be released in cinemas. Rumours about a bunch of stars making a cameo appearance in the film are already making rounds.

Tom Cruise’s Iron Man, Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man and X-Men’s Wolverine played by Hugh Jackman are rumoured to have a cameo appearance in the upcoming film. While there’s no official confirmation about it but a Lego Marvel sets seemingly ruined the surprise for all the fans.

Lego Marvel sets are usually launched before a movie’s release and include details and sometimes leaks. However, this time they unveiled a new set that showcases Iron Man and Spider-Man thereby confirming that the two Avenger characters are making a cameo.

A Twitter user reportedly revealed a new LEGO set. Take a look at the tweet below:

New #DoctorStrange #MultiverseOfMadness #LEGO has been leaked supposedly showing all 3 doctor strange variants, Wanda & Superior Iron Man, Is this real? I mean they showed Gargantos before it was confirmed. #MarvelStudios #marvel #iron pic.twitter.com/HltnpRmT0I — RumCroc 🐊🏝 (@CubanCroc2) February 22, 2022

“LEGO will release a 2708-piece set based on Doctor Strange’s Sanctum Sanctorum in May or June to coincide with the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” quoted The Direct report. Three Doctor Strange Variants, Wanda Maximoff, Baron Mordo, Iron Man, and Spider-Man will reportedly be included in the set.

Fans also think that Tom Cruise Iron Man and Tobey Maguire Spider-Man could be the Minifigures in the set. It all began after the Disney+ Marvel Loki TV series introduced the idea of Variants, versions of heroes from other universes. Rumours have run rampant with Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness diving into several alternate versions of heroes.

Meanwhile, Joseph Deckleimer, a movie insider has tweeted, “We will see Wolverine in #DoctorStrangeInTheMultiverseOfMadness but it definitely won’t be Hugh Jackman.” This led to speculations about who could be the new Wolverine. Names like Daniel Radcliffe and Cal Dodd are now doing the rounds.

