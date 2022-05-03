Television actress Sambhavna Seth is well remembered for her stint in Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss season 2. She has also appeared in television shows like Dancing Queen, Dil Jeetegi Desi Girl, and Welcome – Baazi Mehmaan Nawazi Ki.

She is also known for her badass and fearless attitude. She has now made some shocking revelations during a conversation with a leading publication. She said that some technicians would look down on her as she did item songs in Bhojpuri movies.

Talking to Bollywood Bubble, Sambhavna Seth revealed that she did not want to marry her now-husband Avinash Dwivedi. “I never wanted to get married, I was a tomboy, why tomboy? it’s not because my basic nature is tomboy. I had to become kadak to show the world that ‘mere saath panga mat lena’. Because I was a dancer, also when you are dancing in Bhojpuri movies people over there, the technical department, they all would stare. With those deep necks and backless blouses and those small ghagras- one had to become like that. Either I let them see, or I keep a demeanour that ‘if you look at me I will kill you’,” she said.

The former Bigg Boss contestant further claimed that even though others perceived her work as an item girl as undignified, she was quite respectful in her own eyes. Explaining it, Sambhavna Seth said, “Because you have to do your work, you have to earn money also. What work I have got, I have to earn money from it. This might not be a dignified way for them as I am an item girl in their eyes, but I am quite big a person in my own eyes. In my eyes, I am working hard, doing my job, running my household, doing it the right way not wrong so I would feel that I don’t want to get married I want to just stay the way I am, then I had two dogs and I wanted to keep it that way.”

Sambhavna Seth also clarified that her stint on the Salman Khan hosted reality show did not bring any work for her as people thought it was. In fact, she had lost a quite a lot of work following her stint at the show. “I also lost a lot of work, after Bigg Boss, I amount of work I was supposed to get, I lost more than half of my work with the kind of image that I had, or that they had created. So in today’s time if I show such an image so they call for me, but then- 12 years back from today it was a different zone,” Seth said.

What are your thoughts on these revelations made by Sambhavana? Let us know in the comments below.

