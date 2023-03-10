Jennifer Lawrence is undoubtedly one of the most versatile actresses in Hollywood. She has achieved quite a lot of accolades at this young age. Besides her illustrious filmography at such a young age, the actress also nails her styling game. The actress is known for her quirky self and never fails to grab the spotlight. She is equally efficient when it comes to doing photoshoots, and some of them will surely make your jaws drop. The old pictures of JLaw also resurface on the internet like the one we recently came across and will be decoded in this article. Keep scrolling to see the temperature-raising picture of the Red Sparrow actress.

The Hunger Games star knows how to hold one’s gaze on her and she slays every piece of clothing, from red-carpet looks to sultry bikini ones. She will never give a bland shot with that bod of hers. To accentuate it more she just needs to put on that million-dollar smile on her face.

In 2012 Jennifer Lawrence was photographed for Vogue Magazine which resurfaced on Instagram a few days back. JLaw could see wearing a burnt red coloured bodysuit with a plunging scoop neck. The actress paired the one-piece with a dark brown coloured leather jacket. The actress was reportedly photographed for the fall issue of the esteemed magazine and her outfit and the entire setup is just giving out the perfect vibe for it.

Moving on from her outfit to her makeup, Jennifer Lawrence aced the no-makeup makeup look. The actress wore a sheer foundation that looked as natural as her skin. She had rosy blush on her cheeks and on her nose. There was no other makeup on her face even her lips were just well-moisturised and kept lipstick free. For accessories, the actress wore a pair of small gold studs and a few finger rings on her hand. To make the look even bolder she had nails painted in black. For her hair she had it combed back and tied up without any loose strands moving around here and there.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Norman Jean Roy (@normanjeanroy)

What are your thoughts on this hot shot look of Jennifer Lawrence? Tell us in the comments.

