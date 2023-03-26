Some of the biggest stars in the world from the entertainment industry started their career with Disney and Nickelodeon, including some names like Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus, Jenna Ortega and Zendaya, to name a few. There’s a video now doing the rounds on social media where all these actresses’ audition tapes from the initial years go viral, and netizens are reacting to it in the comments. Scroll below to watch the video.

All these women are successful and enjoy a huge fan following on social media, Selena with over 404 million, Miley with 202 million, Zendaya with 172 million, Jenna with 40 million, and Ariana Grande with over 362 million followers on Instagram.

For those of you who don’t know, Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus, Zendaya and Jenna Ortega started their career with Disney, while little Ariana Grande would put out videos on YouTube back in the day.

Entertainment Tonight shared the video of these ladies’ audition tapes on their official Instagram handle; take a look at it below:

These beauties are ageing gracefully and turning into some of the most admirable women globally!

Reacting to the video, a user on Instagram commented, “Time heals and waits for no man … keep pushing forward and putting more energy and effort is my goal 😍”

Another user commented, “Now at almost 30, these women has such a huge part of my childhood and teenage life! Protect them at all cost!”

A third user commented, “The pride of Disney and Nickelodeon. Imagine , some people who are on top of the industry today came from them 🙌”

A fourth user commented, “And they all aged beautifully ❤️😍🔥🙌😊😊”

What are your thoughts on Selena Gomez, Jenna Ortega and Zendaya’s audition tape video compilation? Tell us in the space below.

